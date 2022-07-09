Why Edward Barber wants to become a pastor

MANILA – Kapamilya actor and host Edward Barber has found his life purpose outside the showbiz industry after joining a Church ministry.

Barber shared on Star Magic Inside News that he found the balance between his life inside and outside the entertainment scene.

“Nahanap ko yung balance sa buhay ko sa labas ng industry at yung ginagawa ko sa loob ng industry. May mga bagay na I'm not willing to sacrifice it or mas importante yun kesa yung job here and there sa loob ng industry,” Barber said.

While the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate acknowledged his family within ABS-CBN, Barber revealed that he wants to be a pastor one day.

“I love ABS-CBN. I love my family here. But at the end of the day, it is work. And I have other people that I love too outside...I wanna be in a ministry which is not a priest [but] a pastor. Maybe one day,” he admitted.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

According to him, it was only when he stepped out from the spotlight momentarily that he was about to appreciate others’ lives, which changed his life.

He now enjoys attending Saturday service at their church and being active with the youth ministry.

But asked if he will be leaving showbiz soon, Barber said that he will still pursue his career but, this time, adding another role with the ministry.

“This is still something that I love. This is something that I'll be doing for a time but that's [Church ministry] just one of my desires. That one day, to be part of a ministry,” he said.

Barber admitted that a lot has changed in his life, especially his perception towards other people.

“They saw the change in me. I didn't used to be the most patient son to my mom. I didn't used to be the best brother for my sister. I didn't used to be the best guy in general. I openly admit that,” he revealed.

“But I began to look at myself and other people differently. Have grace, have more patience, have more love for other people. Dati hindi importante sakin yung mga maliit na bagay,” he added.

Barber is part of the Star Magic artists who will go on a US tour.