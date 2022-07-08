Surprise! Paulo Avelino revealed as ‘Flower of Evil’ cast member

MANILA — In a surprise cast member reveal, Paulo Avelino appeared in the closing scene of the July 8 episode of “Flower of Evil,” joining lead stars Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe.

Abangan si Paulo Avelino bilang Jacob Del Rosario sa Flower Of Evil!#FlowerOfEvil every Thursday & Friday, 8PM streaming on Viu and every weekend Saturday & Sunday, 9PM on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV and A2Z! pic.twitter.com/FA6PbcrafE — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) July 8, 2022

When the ABS-CBN and Viu adaptation of the South Korean thriller was announced, Avelino was not introduced as a part of the cast. He also did not participate in any promotional events leading up to the premiere of “Flower of Evil.”

Unconscious and in a hospital bed, Avelino’s character is referred to as the “real Jacob,” the man whose identity is being used by the mysterious man portrayed by Pascual to hide his dark past.

In the series, Pascual’s version of Jacob maintains his disguise as he gets married and starts a family with his wife, Iris (Lovi Poe).

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when Iris, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his real identity.

“Flower of Evil” releases new episodes Thursdays and Fridays on Viu across 16 territories in Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa; followed by its TV broadcast on A2Z and Kapamilya Channel on Saturdays and Sundays.