Ogie Alcasid makes surprise appearance on ‘Idol PH’

Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid surprised an “Idol Philippines” contestant when he appeared after his wife Regine Velasquez called him for a photo opportunity.

Ryan Gabriel Ayangco, 22, impressed the judges with his soulful rendition of “Hanggang” by Wency Cornejo which allowed him to qualify for the next round of the competition.

But that was not Ayangco’s lone takeaway in his audition as judge Moira dela Torre asked Velasquez and the hopeful to duet “The General’s Daughter” theme song “Ikaw Ay Aking Mahal.”

The Songbird agreed on the duet and introduced her husband Alcasid, who composed the song.

After the duet, Velasquez teased that Alcasid and Ayangco are look-a-likes, to which her husband playfully agreed.

“Kapatid ko ‘yan,” Alcasid said in jest. “Kaya ka pala nawawala. Saan ka ba nagpupunta?”

Velasquez even took a photo of the two. “Magkamukha talaga maski sa picture.”

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.