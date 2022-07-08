Delfin (Jaime Fabregas) appears dead in the July 9 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

Lolo Delfin, Jaime Fabregas’ character who has been part of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” since its 2015 premiere, appeared to fall dead in the teleserye’s episode on Friday.

In the series’ recent weeks, Delfin has been held captive by Armando (John Estrada) and his group, preventing him from warning Cardo (Coco Martin) about their scheme.

Armando has been pretending to be Cardo’s ally, with the goal of turning in the entire Task Force Agila for the bounty placed on their heads by Lily (Lorna Tolentino).

Coming face to face with Armando, Cardo was briefly convinced that their alliance still stood — until Delfin managed to escape captivity.

Bloodied after being tortured, he shouted to Cardo, “Mga traydor ‘yang mga ‘yan!” Realizing that the revelation would endanger Cardo, Delfin sacrificed himself by exchanging bullets with Armando’s men, buying his grandnephew time to seek safety.

The episode ended with Delfin lying face down on the ground, apparently dead.

The most senior member of “Ang Probinsyano” at age 72, Fabregas is an original cast member of the iconic program, appearing in its pilot week in September 2015.

His character, along with that of the late Susan Roces, Lola Flora, were the last remaining relatives of Cardo — portrayals that would become the dramatic heart and symbol of unwavering love for family in the action-packed series.

