Why Iza Calzado is proud to be a Kapamilya

MANILA -- After the success of the primetime drama "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin," Iza Calzado returns with the upcoming "Maalala Mo Kaya"(MMK) episode "My Two Mothers" with Heaven Peralejo and Shamaine Buencamino on Juy 24.

In a recent virtual conference for the July episodes of "MMK," Calzado praised ABS-CBN for its courage after it was forced to halt its free broadcast in mid-2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject its franchise renewal application.

"Honestly, the past year seeing how the network has really stood firmly despite everything that's been thrown our/their way, it made me respect the network and everybody in it even more," Calzado told ABS-CBN News.

"There's a sense of pride being part of 'Ang sa Iyo ay Akin' and then now creating for 'Maalaala Mo Kaya.' And just seeing it, na sometimes you just want to be there for people, especially when times are tough. Kasi doon nagkakaroon ng sukatan... So para sa akin lang, this is where God put me and my intuition says stay here. It might not be the same for others. This is reality and this is where I am at. I'm very proud to still be a Kapamilya," Calzado shared.

Just recently, the hashtag #KapamilyaForever trended as netizens showed their support to the network. Fans also vowed to support ABS-CBN through its broadcast crisis, and expressed confidence that the network will eventually return to free television.

ABS-CBN Channel 2 had been the No. 1 TV network nationwide, according to Kantar Media, until the shutdown of its free-TV and radio broadcast. This also resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of ABS-CBN employees, including entire units, compounding the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the crippling effects of its franchise denial, ABS-CBN has continued its public service programs and the production of entertainment titles.





