WATCH: Disney drops 'Encanto' teaser trailer

Watch more on iWantTFC

Disney revealed on Thursday the teaser trailer of its latest animated film "Encanto."

The newest offering of Walt Disney Animation Studios tells "the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto."

It follows the story of Mirabel, an ordinary teen struggling to find her place in her family.

"Encanto" features the voice of actress Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel.

On Instagram, Beatriz shared her happiness lending her voice for the newest film.

"I’m playing Mirabel in ENCANTO and it’s a dream come true, a wish my heart made as soon as it knew what dreams and wishes were. I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride," she wrote.

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, the film features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"Encanto" is coming to theaters on November 24.

