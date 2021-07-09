WATCH: BTS imagines hopeful end to pandemic in 'Permission to Dance'

Watch more on iWantTFC



BTS marked the eighth birthday of their fanbase ARMY with a new feel-good bop that sends a powerful message.

On Friday, the South Korean act released its third English-language single "Permission to Dance” along with the music video.

"Permission to Dance" is a bright and energetic piece that feels like the happy ending of the pandemic-themed musical we had all been forced to star in for over a year.

The uplifting song and accompanying video, which tallied at least 2.1 million concurrent viewers during the premiere, featured a hopeful reminder that, while the crisis is not over, the mask-free world we long for is finally in sight. Until then, however, we must work together and live our life to the fullest.

According to Big Hit Music, the track is an invitation for everyone to dance off their worries as we journey through this difficult time.

Compared to the South Koreans' usual out-of-this-world dance routines, the "free-spirited yet familiar BTS-style choreography" of "Permission to Dance" is easy enough for anyone to bop along to.

“Just as the lyrics go, the song spreads the message that you don’t need permission to dance to your heart’s content, dedicated to anyone who is having a bad day or is discouraged in the face of reality,” the label said in a statement.

"Permission to Dance" is not just for ARMY— or music heads. BTS also incorporated the sign language counterpart of the words "joyful," "dance," and "peace" in the choreography, hoping their timely message could comfort and include more people.

BTS is set to discuss their new single at 9 p.m KST on Naver Now and debut its stage performance at 9:30 p.m KST on their YouTube page HYBE Labels.