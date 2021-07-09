Seth Dungca’s 'Pangako' set to break world record for most music videos for a song

MANILA -- Filipino singer-composer Seth Dungca’s single “Pangako” recently spawned a whopping 64 music videos, handily surpassing the standing Guinness World Record for most music videos made for a song.



The official world record is currently held by British EDM duo Coldcut for their 1998 song “Timber,” which has a total of five different music videos. Dungca’s “Pangako” easily tops that record with 59 more videos.



“Pangako” generated a plethora of music videos when Dungca’s record label Insight Music launched a film competition in partnership with UFC for the song. As of July 8, 64 people have submitted official entries, which may all be viewed for free on the YouTube Insight 360.



While YouTube provides proof of the song’s record-breaking achievement, Dungca and Insight Music still need to get official verification from Guinness World Records. Insight Music president and chief creative director Chris Cahilig said the label is currently in the process of applying for the record, but he is confident that they have broken the 23-year-old feat.



“It’s clear that we beat the current record by a landslide. Obviously, 64 is decidedly greater than 5,” said Cahilig. “Every single one of these entries is also officially published on our YouTube channel. And they’re all unique, so the proof is right there.”



The process of world record validation can take up to 12 weeks, shortened by the organization’s priority application scheme that may take only five days.



“We hope to get this verified as soon as possible,” added Cahilig, “because as far as we’re concerned, Seth and 'Pangako' have earned it.”



As for the artist himself, Dungca thinks earning a Guinness World Record would be a once-in-a-lifetime achievement that he earnestly hopes will push through.



“I would never say no to having something as prestigious as a Guinness World Record,” said Dungca. “And to receive it because of all these uniquely beautiful music videos for my song fills me with an infinite amount of gratitude.”



Dungca said more than just the bragging rights of being a world record owner, seeing all the creativity from the 64 videos made "Pangako" his proudest work yet.



“It’s crazy how much effort people put into making these videos. It shows that something about my song compelled them to direct these personal, moving, sometimes wacky music videos,” said Dungca. “The world record is really just a bonus. It’s already a huge win for me just seeing how music and film can come together to express real human beauty. I’m happy we got to do that with 'Pangako.'”



Dungca believes that choosing from the submitted music videos poses a tough challenge for the selection team. “I’ve seen all 64,” said Dungca, “and let me tell you, the judges are in for a frustrating time. Each video strikes a chord in the viewer’s heart in a uniquely artistic way.”



Insight Music recently announced the Top 20 music videos that will compete for the grand prize of P50,000 and the distinction of being Pangako’s official music video. The label is set to announce the winner along with the People’s Choice Award for most YouTube views on July 30.