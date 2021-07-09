Engaged? Serena Dalrymple flaunts ring in photo with boyfriend

Former child star Serena Dalrymple’s photo wearing a ring while kissing her boyfriend sparked rumors about her engagement.

On Instagram, Dalrymple, formerly dubbed the "child wonder" of local showbiz, posted a photo with her boyfriend Thomas Bredillet but it was the ring on her left ring finger that caught the attention of netizens.

“Happy anniversary! I love you forever,” she told Bredillet in the caption.

Some netizens were quick to congratulate the former child actress, while others flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Dalrymple rose to fame in the 1990s after appearing in a commercial for a fast-food chain. She also starred in the award-winning film "Bata, Bata ... Paano Ka Ginawa?"

She was last seen on the big screen in 2010 as the teen daughter of Ai Ai delas Alas in a "Tanging Ina" sequel.

In 2014, she earned her master's degree in international business from the Hult International Business School London.

Going by her Instagram updates, Dalrymple frequently travels, with many destinations chronicled through her own photography — a hobby she's developed over the years.

