Cindy Miranda denies involvement in Kylie-Aljur split

MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-actress Cindy Miranda on Thursday night denied allegations that she is the third party in the separation of Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica, her leading man in the upcoming movie "Nerisa."

Miranda made the denial in a reply to one of her followers on Instagram after she posted promotional photos of the sexy drama.

"Sana pure work lang kayo. Wag ka sana manira ng pamilya," a netizen wrote.

To which Miranda replied: "Yes. Very professional. I'm not the third party, thanks."

After being crowned Binibining Pilipinas Tourism International in 2013, Miranda joined showbiz, appearing in several movies and television shows, including "La Luna Sangre."

Earlier, Padilla's father, action star Robin Padilla, confirmed that Kylie and Abrenica have separated in a vlog of talent manager and comedian Ogie Diaz.

Robin also revealed that a third party involved in the separation.

Rumors of the couple's separation started in February after Kylie shared cryptic posts on Instagram pertaining to relationships.

Kylie and Abrenica got married in December 2018, and have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

