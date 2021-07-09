Charlie Dizon is open to doing more mature roles

MANILA -- Actress Charlie Dizon said she is open to doing more mature or daring roles if the script calls for it.

“Depende po sa konsepto ng materyal. Kung kinakailangan talaga 'yung ganun, kung mas mapapaganda po 'yung storya or 'yung mismong project, okay lang po," said Dizon, who portrayed her first mature role in the 2020 film "Fan Girl" with Paulo Avelino.

"For me po, kung mas mapapaganda 'yung character and kung mas magmumukhang human 'yung character, 'yun po ang importante sa akin. Wala sa akin kung daring or wholesome po,” she said during the virtual conference for iWantTFC's newest digital series "My Sunset Girl.."

"My Sunset Girl" marks Dizon's onscreen reunion with Jameson Blake.



The two have worked together in “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” where Blake played the love interest of a young Teddie Salazar (Dizon). They also starred in the Valentine's episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

Directed by Andoy Ranay, "My Sunset Girl" will stream starting this July 14.



