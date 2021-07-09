BTS surprises fans with special performance to mark ARMY's 8th birthday

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pop supergroup BTS gifted their global fanbase ARMY with a special performance to celebrate their eighth anniversary together.

On Thursday, the septet surprised their supporters with “ARMY Playlist,” a 10-minute video clip comprised of solo numbers from each member.

"Happy 8th Birthday, ARMY! Let's be together until we are 80," the Bangtan boys captioned.

The set began with RM's "Bicycle," followed by Jin's "Abyss," V's "Snow Flower," Jungkook's "Still with You," J-Hope's "Hope World," Suga’s "People," and Jimin's "Filter."

Except for "Filter," a track from BTS' 2020 album "Map of the Soul 7," all the other titles were projects outside the group's official discography.

The record-breaking act never failed to recognize the critical role ARMY played in their rise to unparalleled heights of fame.

"All the records we achieved are not just on us. They give us strength and courage, support us from behind, and bring us these results," Jin shared during BTS 2021 Festa last June.

He went on: "I want people to know that the achievements we made so far were not just made by us, they were made together with ARMY."

The Grammy-nominated act was not an overnight success. Before BTS became the world's biggest boyband and built the entertainment titan HYBE, they were struggling rookies from a near-bankrupt company. For years, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, grappled with being cut from broadcasts, faced allegations of plagiarism and chart manipulation, and even experienced death threats.

RM revealed that 2015, 2016, and 2017, in particular, were especially challenging for them as well as their supporters.

"I feel like we can talk about it now and this is what I think. For those three years, it was tough for us and our fans. There were so many people who hated us,” he recalled in the same broadcast.

The BTS leader continued: "ARMY was trying so hard to protect us while we were trying our best to prove ourselves. When I look back, those three years mean a lot to me.”

Suga, meanwhile, explained the hardships they underwent with fans made their bond closer.

"We had been through a hard time but ARMY got hurt a lot too. We were supposed to shield all the repressions but they got hurt too. ARMY was enduring with us," the rapper said.

"We are like one community [ARMY and BTS]," he added.

"ARMY Playlist" came ahead of "Permission to Dance," BTS' upcoming single slated to drop on July 9 at 1 p.m KST (12 nn Philippine time), to mark the eighth anniversary of their devoted fanbase.