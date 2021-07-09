Belle Mariano's 'Sigurado' music video hits 1 million views

MANILA -- The music video of Belle Mariano's single "Sigurado" has now been viewed over 1 million times.

As of writing, the more than three-minute video uploaded last May 17 on the official YouTube channel of Star Music has 1,098,314 views.

Composed by Trisha Denise and produced by Rox Santos, "Sigurado" was released last May 14 in all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

"Sigurado" is also included in the soundtrack of the hit series "He's Into Her," which premiered last May 30 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.

Last month, Mariano and her "He's Into Her" co-star Donny Pangilinan also released a duet version of "Sigurado."

"He's Into Her" also stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree, Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Dalia Varde, Limer Veloso, Melizza Jimenez, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, and Sophie Reyes.

The series is directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat.

