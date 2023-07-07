MANILA – It was only a dream before but it seems that Vice Ganda’s wish of building friendship with more Kapuso stars is now possible.

The transfer of “It’s Showtime!” to the GMA-owned GTV Channel has opened the possibility for Kapamilya and Kapuso stars to work together.

In an interview with GMA's Nelson Canlas, Vice admitted that he only gets a chance to interact with GMA artists during events such as fashion balls and parties.

“Makikita mo nag-unite na e. Nagsama na 'yung artists ng dalawang networks na malalaki,” he said.

“Tuwing may mga pagkakataon na may nakakasama akong mga Kapuso stars, pinag-uusapan namin 'yun lagi. 'Yung dream namin na magkaroon ng ball together. Tapos sinasabi nila sa 'kin na, ‘Meme, ikaw na kaya mag-start niyan.’”

According to the comedy superstar, the surprise move of “It's Showtime” to GTV was met with joy by his Kapuso friends.

“Nung mangyayari na ito, nate-text-an kami na, ‘ito na mangyayari na 'yung mga iniisip natin,’” Vice revealed.

He also shared that he had been dreaming of working and interviewing GMA stars since hosting the now-defunct late-night show “Gandang Gabi Vice.”

Vice said he had interviewed all the artists of ABS-CBN in almost a decade of “GGV.”

Last Saturday, “It's Showtime” debuted on GTV with some Kapuso artists such as Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Rayver Cruz, and Christian Bautista.

Vice admitted that they would have wanted to have more GMA stars in the opening number but the short preparation made it difficult for them.

“Kung hindi nga lang mabilis 'yung mga pangyayari, kung mas mahaba-haba lang sana 'yung panahon para makapaghanda, mas marami pa tayong nakasama e. Marami kaming nakausap na gusto sana namin kasama sa opening number. And they would love to be part of the production number pero 'di sila available kaya di natuloy,” he added.

“It’s Showtime!” found a new home with GTV aside from Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.