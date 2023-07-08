'Laglag si beshie': Vice, Anne show what true friends look like

Screengrabs from Anne Curtis' Instagram account

MANILA – “It’s Showtime!” mainstay hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis defined what it means to be “beshie.”

Vice and Curtis joined the bandwagon on a viral clip about kids calling each other “beshie” while doing tumblings.

In a hilarious video, Curtis uploaded a clip of her with Vice outside the “Showtime” studio laughing together as best friends.

Mimicking a true friendship connection, the Kapamilya actress kept on pushing Vice because of happiness until the latter got his revenge.

In one push, Curtis fell from the ledge – much to the delight of netizens including a handful of celebrities.

“Bakit 🤸🏻‍♀️ masaya 🤸🏻‍♀️ ang 🤸🏻‍♀️ beshie 🤸🏻‍♀️ ko? Hindi kayo true friends kung hindi kayo ganito tumawa,” Curtis wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Chie Filomeno, OPM icon Regine Velasquez, and Anne’s sister, Jasmine Curtis showered the comment section with laughing emojis.

“Di kayo mag beshie kung wala kang pasa after tawanan,” a netizen commented.

“Walang magkaibigan na walang pisikalan ang tawanan,” another fan said.

Vice and Curtis built their friendship after being together since the noontime program began in ABS-CBN.

“Showtime” started July 1 with a historic move as it transferred to GMA-owned GTV Channel,.

RELATED VIDEO