Benj Pangilinan drops 'Love, That’s Rare' music video

Benj Pangilinan drops debut single "Love, That's Rare". Handout

MANILA - Rising act Benj Pangilinan dropped the music video of his debut single “Love, That’s Rare,” Friday evening.

The release came after Pangilinan was officially launched as Sony Music Entertainment’s newest recording artist.

“It is happening so fast … I'm taking the moment in, it is fun,” he said.

Like the inaugural title first released in May, the accompanying visual aims to etch a personal and intimate experience for each audience.

“We wanted to bring a different take. Love songs have been made for years and years with so many concepts. We thought of a way to show love differently, from a different perspective,” he explained.

“Music is very open-minded. It can mean something else to me and something else to you. We wanted to bring that in video form. When you watch it, it means something to you bit only you can understand. An open-ended ending gives that opportunity," he said.

The music video is merely a glimpse of the dreams the singer-songwriter is beginning to build.

According to Pangilinan, he is eyeing to collaborate Gary Valenciano and Moira dela Torre in the future.

“Number one for me, always been Tito Gary Valenciano. Obviously, he is why I'm here. Moira, I love the way she writes music and brings emotion to the song,” he reasoned.

Being new to the industry, the neophyte singer said he is still adjusting to life under the spotlight.

“Being in front of the crowd, in public, it is not my strong suit. I started music just for me. It was my personal form of therapy. And then I started to write and write and wrote— then after a couple of years why am I writing? What's the point, so yeah” he admitted.

Pangilinan, however, is looking forward to releasing more titles that would resonate with listeners.

“I think for me music has always been a translation of emotions. So if a song makes you feel something, it's meant to be shared. So if I listen to a song I wrote, if it makes me feel something strong— it meant to be released,” he shared.

“Music for me, it started as just love for it. Watching it with my family, being around the environment, being a kid, being there sitting while singing in front of 30,000 people, that's where love for music started."