Lea Salonga (right-most) is seen in the trailer of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.’ Screenshot

Filipino performer and Broadway star Lea Salonga appears in the new trailer of the upcoming HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” released on Thursday.

The nearly 3-minute preview introduces a new set of “Little Liars” — teen high school girls — who find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant seeking vengeance for the “original sin” committed by their parents 20 years ago.

In “Original Sin,” Salonga will play the role of Elodie, the overbearing mother of Minnie (Malia Pyles) “who works overtime to protect her daughter from her childhood trauma.”

Salonga is briefly glimpsed in the trailer as Elodie, seated at a restaurant with three other characters.

“Super excited!” Salonga said on Thursday, sharing the official poster of the series.

Salonga’s part in the project was first announced in September 2021, along with the casting of the other mothers in the series.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” which serves as both a sequel and a prequel to the 7-season Freeform series that concluded in 2017, will be available to stream on HBO Max starting July 28.