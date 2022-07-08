Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and P3PWD Rep. Rowena Guanzon. Instagram: @iloveruffag / FILE/George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez has denied that she fired house helpers, when asked Friday to confirm the rumor by P3PWD Rep. Rowena Guanzon.

The former Comelec commissioner tweeted Thursday about a friend who had to “rescue two household helpers who were thrown out of a first class village by their employers without paying their salaries.”

“Where is your compassion?” Guanzon asked, without addressing anyone in particular.

Then on Friday, Guanzon quoted that previous tweet, this time mentioning Gutierrez.

“Is this true?” she asked the actress, without explaining the nature of Gutierrez’s involvement in the incident.

I’m always very generous with those I love and those that work for me kaya most of our helpers have been with me for 13-35 years. We are FAMILY. Through thick and thin, ika nga. 😍



My lawyers are on top of the situation. Thank you and have a great day po. ❤️❤️❤️🌺🌺🌺☀️☀️☀️☀️ — Ruffa Gutierrez (@iloveruffag) July 8, 2022

Gutierrez answered a few hours later, directly replying to Guanzon’s tweet, writing: “Let me make it clear po: I did NOT fire anyone. They wanted to leave on their own accord.”

In a subsequent tweet, the actress added: “I’m always very generous with those I love and those that work for me kaya most of our helpers have been with me for 13-35 years. We are FAMILY. Through thick and thin, ika nga.”

“My lawyers are on top of the situation. Thank you and have a great day po,” she said.

As of writing, Guanzon has yet to respond to Gutierrez.

Neither has given further explanation about the incident involving the helpers.