Photo from Iwa Moto's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria was present at the baptism of her former husband Pampi Lacson and Iwa Moto’s son recently.

In a series of snaps uploaded by Moto, Sta. Maria was seen attending the Christening ceremony with her son with Lacson, Thirdy.

Last year, Moto and Lacson welcomed their second child, Caleb Jiro.

It was not new for fans to see Sta. Maria bonding with the current partner of her ex-husband as they have forged a close friendship already.

Moto has repeatedly expressed in the past that she considers Thirdy also as her own.

Moto and Lacson also have an elder child, Hiromi Aiko Eve.