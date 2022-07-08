Photos from Enchong Dee and BJ Pascual's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee turned the heat on social media as he posted his photo wearing only underwear for a brand endorsement.

On Thursday, Dee surprised netizens with his daring snap where he flexed his chiseled body while endorsing a local underwear brand.

“Something to heat up this rainy day,” lensman BJ Pascual said in his caption.

Even Dee’s friends from showbiz could not help but gush over the photos of the actor.

“Sandaleeeeee,” Maja Salvador commented.

Meanwhile, fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” host Bianca Gonzalez teased him: “Ito pala ang pinaghahandaan mo, @mr_enchongdee!!!”

Even veteran actress Mylene Dizon dropped a funny comment in Dee’s post: “Chong, yung pants mo!”

Other netizens also showed their wit to express admiration to Dee’s physique.

“Salamat po sa ayuda,” a fan commented.

Dee was recently revealed as the lead star of a new romance movie “Reset U/I” to be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker JP Habac.

He will be joined by Alexa Ilacad in the project billed as a “romance-comedy-drama” written by Benedict O. Mendoza.