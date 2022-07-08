Liza Diño, Tirso Cruz III discuss turnover at FDCP

MANILA -- Outgoing Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson and CEO Liza Diño and her successor, screen veteran Tirso Cruz III, have already "discussed details regarding the turnover process to ensure a smooth transition of the agency and the duties thereof."



A statement released by FDCP late Thursday said Diño was called to Malacañang on July 6 by the Office of Executive Secretary to discuss the appointment of Cruz as the new head of the agency.

In the meeting, she was instructed to continue to perform her duties as chairperson and CEO in a holdover capacity "to ensure the continuity of the agency’s operations while waiting for the release of the official appointment documents" of Cruz.

"I personally welcome the appointment of Kuya Pip as the new chairman of the agency and hope that he continues the programs that we have started and takes these initiatives to new heights. Kuya Pip will be blessed with the most hardworking, passionate, and dedicated teams of FDCP who are ready to rally behind him in further support and to champion Philippine Cinema and the industry," Diño said in the statement.

Below is FDCP's official statement regarding the new chairmanship:

Diño was reappointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as FDCP chair in March and was supposed to hold the position until 2025.

Cruz took his oath at Malacañang Palace last Tuesday.