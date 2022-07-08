Photo from Janella Salvador's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador is mourning the loss of her pet dog, Max, whom she considered as “a partner in life.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Salvador paid tribute to her pet, who gave her “the most unconditional love.”

“To some I might sound dramatic but I feel like there’s now a big hole in my chest; that I now lack a part of me. It’s probably because I feel like I didn’t just lose a pet— I lost a partner in life,” she said.

“I lost someone who was always so happy to see me and patiently waited when I was too busy. I lost someone who knew when I was feeling terrible and went up to me to give me the warmest hugs and just sat there with me and my tears in silence.”

Salvador first had Max when she moved out at 19 years old.

“I lost my first baby boy who was always so gentle with Jude. He was supposed to grow old with him,” Salvador continued.

In her post, she regretted not being around her dog in his final days but took comfort with the stories that Max was smiling despite in pain.

“You were a happy boy until the very end. THE GOODEST BOI EVER. I will always hold on to the fact that you were the only pup I wanted from the litter and you were also the first one to run to me. You chose me and I chose you,” she said.

“Thank you for sharing your life with me. ‘til we meet again. Please make me sundo with your slobbery mouth and big waggity tail when it’s my time to go. Run free, my Maxipoo.”

Salvador is part of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Darna” with Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia.