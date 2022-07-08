MANILA -- Veteran singer-performer Gary Valenciano admitted that he is struggling with his voice and has turned to prayer for his healing.

This comes just a week before the opening of "Joseph The Dreamer," which marks his return to musical theater after 23 years.

Lord…you know I’ve been struggling with the my voice and throat for weeks now. Joseph The Dreamer is in 8 days. I need your help Lord. Thank You for your faithfulness. I know You will never put me to shame. Pls come, heal, and restore my voice. In your name Jesus I pray…Amen🙏🏼 — GARY VALENCIANO (@GaryValenciano1) July 7, 2022

After playing the titular role in 1999, Valenciano now takes on the character of Joseph's father, Jacob. His son, Paolo, is directing him in this year's production.

Trumpets' longest-running musical, "Joseph the Dreamer," opens on July 15 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Taguig.

Sam Concepcion reprises his role of Joseph, with other cast members also playing the same parts they did in 2020: Audie Gemora as Jacob, Kayla Rivera as Asenath, Carlo Orosa as Pharaoh, and Bituin Escalante as Rachel.