MANILA -- The first full trailer of ABS-CBN's upcoming fantasy series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” starring Jane de Leon has garnered 2 million views since it was uploaded on Facebook on Thursday night.

As of writing, the 3-minute preview of Kapamilya's adaptation of iconic Pinoy superheroine has over 2 million views on Facebook. It is also available on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube page and has now more than 517,541. On ABS-CBN Entertainment's official Twitter account, the trailer has reached 588,000 views.

Netizens also expressed their support and excitement for the upcoming series as the hashtag #DarnaTrailer became the top trending topic on Twitter Philippines.

In the official trailer, Leonor (Iza Calzado) is seen training Narda (Jane de Leon) to prepare her as the “destined” inheritor of the mythical white meteorite, which bestows the power of Darna when swallowed.

Narda’s allies are also shown in the trailer: her brother Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla), who becomes Darna’s reliable sidekick; and a police officer named Brian (Joshua Garcia), her former high school classmate.

Darna’s snake-haired nemesis Valentina (Janella Salvador) is briefly glimpsed in her human form, Regina. Her minion serpents also make an appearance, in a hint of a bigger threat other than the invading aliens.



Darna’s nearing arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with director Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” is set to premiere in August on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and iWantTFC.