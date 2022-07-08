Photo from Andrea Brillantes' Instagram page

MANILA -- Actress Andrea Brillantes shared her excitement to be part of "Beyond The Stars," the US concert tour of ABS-CBN's talent arm Star Magic.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

Aside from performing for Filipinos in the US, Brillantes is also looking forward to touring New York.

"Siyempre very excited po ako na makapunta sa New York dahil 'yun po talaga ang dream ko ever since. Kasi lagi po akong nagbabasa ng books at lagi ang mga character ay nasa New York, mayroon silang apartments doon," Brillantes said.

"Gustong-gusto ko po na makapunta sa Museum of Modern Arts. Tapos gusto ko rin mag-coffee sa mga cafe sa New York. Mag-feeling main character lang po talaga sa libro, 'yun lang talaga. Tapos magti-TikTok ako at kakantahin ko ang 'New York' kasi since grade school pa lang ako ay favorite ko na ang kanta na yon. So very excited ako na ma-play siya ng nasa New York talaga," Brillantes added.

Brillantes said she's also excited to bond with her fellow Star Magic artists.

"Mas excited po ako na mas maging close pa po ako sa iba kong kasama rito at siyempre mapasaya po ang mga Kapamilya natin sa ibang bansa," Brillantes said.

Aside from Brillantes, Star Magic's US concert tour also featueres Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Zanjoe Marudo, BGYO, Eric Nicolas, Lian Kyla, Sab, Angela Ken, Janine Berdin, AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Gigi de Lana, Charlie Dizon, Maris Racal, Carlo Aquino and Kim Chiu.

A grand kick-off party will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre of Resorts World Manila on July 23.