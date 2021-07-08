Ynez Veneracion is pregnant at 40

MANILA — Actress Ynez Veneracion is pregnant again at age 40, she shared on Thursday with the release of photos from her maternity shoot.

“I would like to thank our dear Lord for sending me this little Angel & also the people who supported me on this journey,” Veneracion wrote in a post on her public Facebook page.

“Lastly, to my beloved daughter Princess Keilah, thank you my love for being such a sweet, understanding and lovable ate. I’m so proud of you!” she said of her daughter from a previous relationship.

Veneracion is known to be in a relationship with a non-showbiz partner, as seen in her past updates on social media.

She is due to give birth in August.

“I have mixed emotions and I’m humbly asking a little prayer for my [safe] delivery. Thank you guys in advance and God bless us all!” she said.

In her maternity pictorial, Veneracion is seen posing as the superheroine Darna, among other costumes.

“My very first maternity photo shoot. I really can’t wait to meet our new addition to the [family] in just 4 weeks!” she wrote.