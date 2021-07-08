‘Walang kupas’: Celebrities, netizens gush over Angel Locsin's ‘sweet’ photos

Photos from Angel Locsin's Instagram account

MANILA -- Showbiz personalities and netizens were treated to a surprise by actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin as she released a new set of photos of her classic fresh look.

“Sweet like candy to your soul,” she said as caption to the photos on Instagram.

Some celebrities could not help but appreciate the beauty of Locsin, who recently shared her calorie-controlled diet.

First to comment was her soon-to-be husband Niel Arce. “Ayoko na magtrabaho gusto na kita puntahan now na,” he said in jest.

“Iba talaga,” Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda also said.

“Gorgeous!! Beautiful both inside and out Gel,” Ruffa Gutierrez quipped.

“Sweet you rock, and sweet you roll,” Ryan Eigenmann said.

Other celebrities such as Arci Muñoz, Iza Calzado, Dimples Romana, Loisa Andalio, Kim Molina, and Coleen Garcia appeared to be at a loss for words as they left heart emojis to express their appreciation.

Meanwhile, fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis while some poked fun at Locsin's bashers.

“Grabeng ka-Diyosahan naman ito Ms. Angel. Walang kupas. Your haters are shaking lol,” one netizen commented.

“Di nakakasawang titigan. Auto Profile pic sa fb at auto set to homescreen at wallpaper. Love you Darna,” another fan said.

Last week, Locsin also wowed her followers as she shared a selfie that some mistook as a throwback snap.

