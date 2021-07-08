Viva shields Aljur Abrenica at media conference for his comeback film

MANILA -- Maybe, if actor Aljur Abrenica would have his way, he would opt to pass up the Zoom media conference for his latest film, “Nerisa,” with beauty queen Cindy Miranda in the title role.

Just hours before the conference, Abrenica’s father-in-law, Robin Padilla, the action star-father of Kylie Padilla, with whom Abrenica has two sons, confirmed to Ogie Diaz that his daughter left her husband reportedly on account of a third party.

Abrenica and Padilla tied the knot in December 2018. They have two sons – Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo.

There is apparently a third party who caused the rift between the couple that prompted Padilla to pack her bags and leave their house. However, the identity of the third party was not revealed.

Viva Films made sure they protected their artist, particularly Abrenica, in his first Viva project, just so he could fulfill his job to promote “Nerisa,” where he plays husband to Miranda.

Prior to the media conference, the members of the invited media were specifically advised through text messages that they were not supposed to ask personal questions.

When the media conference started, media moderator Giselle Sanchez readily said, “We will not be entertaining personal questions for today. All your questions should be related to the movie. Please bear that in mind.

“If you will ask personal questions, I will be forced to butt in and request you not to ask personal questions.”

Quite surprisingly, the mandate was something that does not normally happen in media conferences. It was even reiterated and repeatedly reminded before writers asked their questions.

That made the situation even more intriguing. Although Abrenica was visibly ill at ease, he answered all the questions without missing a beat.

Sanchez asked the actor, “Nasaan ka?” To which Abrenica sheepishly replied, “Nasa bahay.”

“Nerisa,” written by the award-winning Ricky Lee and directed by Lawrence Fajardo, is Abrenica's comeback film after five years. He was last seen on the big screen in 2016 in Ato Bautista’s action flick, “Expressway” and Gil Portes’ historical drama, “Ang Hapis at Himagsik ni Hermano Puli.”

“Day by day, mas nakikilala ko siya,” Abrenica told ABS-CBN News about his character Obet.

“Most daring when it comes to passionate love. Hanggang saan kayang gawin ng isang lalaki ang abot ng makakaya niya para maging kanya ang babae? Parehas kaming nahirapan ni Cindy dito, especially sa love scenes. But I saw that she did her best.”

Thankfully, Miranda didn’t have any inhibitions when she did her love scenes with Abrenica. “What’s good about it, nagawa namin ang eksena sa gusto naming kalabasan,” Abrenica said. “She was very professional. That was the part where I was challenged.

“Kung paano ko ma-mind-set sa kanya na safe siya and at ease siya with me. Kaya naging maganda ang eksena namin. Hindi niyo makikita ang inhibitions. Very passionate ang pagmamahalan namin sa isa’t isa.”

Meanwhile, Miranda attests doing “Nerisa,” filmed on location in Alabat Island, Quezon, was a challenge for her. “Mahirap dalhin si Nerisa,” she said. “Sobrang hirap ng character. Grabe ang emotions. Extreme. May mga parts na nahirapan ako kasi nga because of the location, the weather. Nasa zone ako palagi.

When it comes to doing her love scenes with Abrenica, Miranda felt relieved that her first-time leading man was very professional. “First time ko naka-trabaho si Aljur. Wala naman kaming naging problema.”

This movie is more than just the sexy scenes. “As a beauty queen, others expect me to always play a role na maganda at hindi pwedeng pumangit. Dito sa ‘Nerisa,’ makikita nila na hindi ako beauty queen dito. Pangit ako, madungis. Sana makita nila na akres ako dito.”

Also the cast of “Nerisa” are AJ Raval who plays Lilet, the girl in the island who narrates the entire story of the lead character, with newcomer Sean De Guzman, Sheree Bautista, Elizabeth Oropesa, Bembol Roco, Gwen Garci and Guji Lorenzana.

