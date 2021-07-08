Netflix releases suspense-filled main trailer for 'Kingdom' spin-off

MANILA -- Netflix on Thursday finally unveiled the main trailer for the much-anticipated “Kingdom” spin-off starring South Korean actress Jun Ji-Hyun as Ashin.

The trailer of "Kingdom: Ashin of the North" begins with a view of the vast forest of the northern region where dead bodies are discovered in Pyesa-gun, an area where entry is forbidden for 100 years,.

A young Ashin (Kim Si-a) is then shown telling her father about a strange plant that can bring a dead person back to life. Her father warns her against searching for it, but Ashin cannot be dissuaded due to her mother’s serious illness.

The next scene then shows a horrendous attack on Ashin’s village that left her all by herself after losing everything in one snap.

The next frame powerfully shows how the young Ashin transforms into Jun Ji-Hyun, who speaks of her plans to “kill every living thing.”

In a virtual event last February, series writer Kim Eun-hee said she’s always wanted to do a special episode about the resurrection plant since the very beginning but what made it possible is the success of the first two seasons of the period zombie series.

Director Kim Seong-hun, for his part, said they could not be more grateful for the enthusiasm the series has received from its global audience because it kept the project moving forward.

“Kingdom: Ashin of the North” will start streaming on Netflix July 23.