Jay R reacts to wife Mica Javier's kissing scene with Gerald Anderson

MANILA -- OPM singer Jay R has the coolest reaction to his wife Mica Javier's kissing scene with actor Gerald Anderson on the primetime drama "Init sa Magdamag."

Kapamilya Chat on Wednesday released the video of Jay R reacting to his wife's scenes in the series.

In the series, Javier plays Paulina, while Anderson plays Tupe. In one of the scenes, while Tupe talks about Rita (Yam Concepcion), Paulina suddenly kisses him.

“What? What is happening? What is going on? I hope you brush your teeth after that. I hope you ate a mint," Jay R said as he watched the scene unfold.

Asked of his reaction after watching the scene, Jay R said: "It was cool. Okay lang naman. Reaction? It looked, parang hindi nagtagpo, oh di ba? Parang, okay lang sa akin. Chill lang."

For her part, Javier explained: "Uy pandemic ito nung time na shino-shoot namin itong taping namin. So bawal 'yun di ba sa protocol."

"Buti na lang," Jay R blurted.

In the video, Javier also shared that she always tells her husband whenever she has to do daring or kissing scenes.

"Of course sinasabi ko kay Jay R. Lagi kong kinukuwento. I have a love scene na naman or dinagdagan nila 'yung eksena kinailangan kong gawin ito. Kinukuwento ko lahat para transparent, para alam niya kung ano ang nangyayari. Kasi lalabas rin ito sa YouTube or kung saan siya ie-ere. So makikita rin niya or makikita rin sa social media," Javier said.

"Init sa Magdamag" is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, iWantTFC, TFC and WeTV Iflix.

