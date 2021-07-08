Coco Martin, Julia Montes reunion project in the offing?

MANILA -- Fans of Kapamilya actor Coco Martin and his rumored girlfriend Julia Montes expressed their excitement as the two stars were spotted again, days after the actress confirmed in a magazine interview that she's in love.

This time, the rumored couple were photographed having a meeting with actor JM de Guzman and award-winning director Erik Matti.

Also present were actor Paolo Paraiso and director Richard Somes.

The photo of the gathering was shared by de Guzman on Instagram on Wednesday night, July 7.

In the caption, de Guzman simply wrote: "Yes? yes. #lawofattraction."

Martin, the lead star of ABS-CBN's long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" has long been rumored to be romantically involved with Montes.

Just last March, the two were spotted leaving Caticlan Airport together after photos and videos of the two stars surfaced on social media.

Montes and Martin were first paired in the 2012 series “Walang Hanggan.” They also worked together in 2014 series "Ikaw Lamang."

