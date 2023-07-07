Swift drops Taylor's version of ‘Speak Now’ album

After re-recording two of her previous albums, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift released a new version of her “Speak Now” album on Friday.

Amid the growing clamor for her concert tour across the world, Swift dropped her third re-recorded album via Republic Records following the 2021 release of her “Fearless” and “Red” albums.

“Speak Now” was first released in 2010 under Big Machine Records and immediately sold over a million copies, making it the largest first week in history for a female country artist.

The third album of Swift was also included in the Guinness World Record for being the fastest selling album in the US by a female country music act.

According to Swift, she wrote the album alone when she was 18-20 years old.

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20,” she said on Instagram.

“I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now.”

Swift added that recording the songs anew brought her back with nostalgia and appreciation about life and reclamation of her work.

Last month, Filipino fans got a greater likelihood of getting the opportunity to attend Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in neighboring Singapore.

This, after the global superstar added three more dates of the concert series at the National Stadium in Singapore to be held in March next year.

With the announcement of new dates, Swift is now scheduled to perform on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 in 2024 for her only stop in Southeast Asia.

Aside from Singapore, Swift will also stage four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Based on her schedule, Swift will bring her Eras concert to various parts of the world until August 2024.

The Eras Tour, which kicked off in March, is a tribute to all of Swift's albums, including her most recent, "Midnights," and those which lacked their own tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as "Folklore" and "Evermore."

