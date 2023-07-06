Star Magic launches 30th year catalogue

Daniel Padilla signs his photo for the Star Magic 30th year catalogue with Kathryn Bernardo during its launch in Taguig last July 6, 2023. Photo from Nice Print Photography.

MANILA — After three years in the making, Star Magic launched Thursday its 30th year catalogue featuring fresh faces of Kapamilya artists.

"Magandang Buhay" host Jolina Magdangal shared how the shoots changed from having "notebook" like poses to showing a different side of the artists.

"Na-enjoy ko siya kasi 'yung mga unang catalogue very notebook ang mga posing pero rito talagang pinapakita 'yung ibang side ng artist," she said.

"Iron Heart" actress Dimples Romana was glad to show her side of being a mom in the shoot while she was still pregnant.

"Looking at it now parang nakaka-warm ng puso kasi as you know, it was Star Magic (at) 30 but also very special time in my life parang na-capture 'yung moment na nanay ako," she said.

Despite their busy schedules, celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla made sure that they would be part of the catalogue.

"It's such a prestigious shoot to be part of because it's not just a usual pictorial na fashion, editorial, or beauty na we do diba, it's us representing our second home, which is ABS-CBN and Star Magic," Bernardo said.

"Despite all the challenges, despite lahat ng nangyari sa'tin, nandito pa rin tayo, maraming nabawas pero marami ring nadagdag, growing family siya and I'm just really excited to see the catalogue, and to see my fellow Star Magic artists na nandun sa isang magazine just being themselves and you'll just see how much they've grown through the years," she added.

For Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, the launch of the catalogue felt like a dream come true.

"I'm living that 5-year-old dream now that's all thanks to our handlers, Star Magic family, maraming-maraming salamat po, and to all our supporters, maraming-maraming salamat po, hindi po talaga kami mapupunta rito kung wala kayo," Mariano said.

"I see so much resilience in them and so much strength na ang dami na nating pinagdaanan as a family and look where we are now, we're still thriving, we're celebrating 30 years, this catalogue, it's just so nice to see you guys never give up," Pangilinan added.

"Dirty Linen" actor John Arcilla added that being part of the catalogue is an honor.

"This is such a kind of flattery for me to be part of this catalogue of Star Magic. When you say Star Magic, it is equivalent to ABS-CBN, all the people whom I respect, I trust, I admire, and I love are here," Arcilla said.

"It's really, really important to me, 'pag sinabi mo kasing Star Magic, tatak world class and hindi lang 'yun, world class pero hindi nalilimutan ang pagmamahal sa Filipino at pagse-serve sa Filipino and for that is a big deal," he added.

The catalogue might be simple but Star Magic head said that it has a special place in their hearts.

"Our Star Magic 30th catalog, it might appear simple pero pagkaingatan niyo 'yan especially those who will have it. If only each page could say a story, ang dami pong laman na kwento ng aming catalogue," Dyogi said.

"It took us three long years to have this physical catalogue ... because of the pandemic, because it was too difficult to shoot, to have our artists, with all the protocols during COVID. It was really very challenging," he added.

"This catalogue is really, really special and very dear to us. This is one for the books and we made it special by having a merchandise box, at the same time, it's the first time (that) it's a Japanese style. They're two front pages so it makes it really special ... it may appear simple but these pictures are very, very, very special to us."

The Star Magic 30th year catalogue is now available for pre-order from July 6 to July 20 and may be claimed at the Star Magic 30 Catalogue mall show in Ayala Malls Market! Market! on July 22.

