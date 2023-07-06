Screen grab from Youtube/Dara TV

K-pop star Sandara Park has released the teaser for the title track of her upcoming solo extended play (EP).

Park posted the MV teaser for “Festival” on her personal YouTube channel late Thursday.

In the teaser, Park can be seen picking up an admission ticket to “Sandara Park”, keeping up with the concept of her EP.

The MV and the EP will be released on July 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

Earlier this week, Park also released a series of concept photos for her EP.

Fans have been waiting for her solo album since Park first revealed it in February.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after participating in the talent competition show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, where she finished as a runner-up.

After a string of film and TV projects in the country, she decided to head to South Korea to pursue a career there. In 2009, she debuted as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, which eventually disbanded in 2016.

Park recently visited Clark, Pampanga to film a variety show.

