Peers, colleagues pay respect to Mario Dumaual

ABS-CBN entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual at the Dolphy Theater on October 10, 2022. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- On the first night of veteran ABS-CBN showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual’s wake, old friends and peers showed support to his bereaved family.

The room in which Dumaual’s body lay was filled with flowers from different celebrities and politicians, reaching the lobby of the second floor of the building where the wake was held.

Among those who visited were colleagues from the showbiz industry, such as Obet Serrano, Allan Diones and Aster Arroyo.

Former Laguna board member Angelica Jones also paid her last respects on the first night of the wake.

“Kaya ako andito para magpasalamat kay Tito Mario dahil malaki ang utang na loob ko kay Tito Mario. Walang Miss Flawless, walang Angelica Jones kung hindi dahil kay Mario Dumaual.” Jones said, adding Dumaual knows so much about her love life and politics.

Jones could not hide her tears as she recalled how Dumaual covered her when she was starting in showbiz up until she ventured into politics.

Talent manager and former showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz arrived late Thursday night and had nothing but praise for the University of the Philippines alumnus.

Diaz said Dumaual knew when not to cross the line in his reports. He wouldn’t force his subject to be interviewed when he/she would decline and would say “sige, okay lang okay lang basta huwag ka magsasalita sa iba din ha para patas lang para fair,” according to Diaz.

Dumaual was also very good at keeping secrets, and once it’s off the record, it’s totally off the record for him, Diaz said.

"Although siyempre may mga artista talaga na pasaway din naman kahit gaano kabait ang reporte. Si Kuya Mario, intinding intindi niya kung saan nanggagaling 'yung mga artists. Kung may sumpong hindi para tirahin niya or siraan niya eh baka wala lang sa mood baka nireregla kaya hindi niya na pinipilit," Diaz added.

Dumaual’s wake will be until this Sunday afternoon, with the interment to follow at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina.

RELATED VIDEO