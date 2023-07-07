Nicole Laurel releases new song 'What Matters Most'

Nicole Laurel Asensio. Handout

MANILA -- Nicole Laurel Asensio released on Friday her new single, the love song "What Matters Most."

“I wanted to carve a little a space in time where I could freely celebrate love and the astronomical feeling of being loved through and through. I had these lyrics and a simple melody for this song scribbled somewhere for weeks before. Bits and pieces of the song were scattered in lost minutes between production sessions of other songs. I had also casually jammed versions of this theme with some friends before but it was after revisiting the blues greats that the song and lyrics took its final form. We finished recording the demo at 7:30 a.m. and for the sake of staying loyal to the song’s theme…. went out for a stack of celebratory pancakes.” Laurel Asencio said in a statement.

She created "What Matters Most" with producern and composer Gabe Dandan.

According to her, her new single is also her birthday treat to "everyone who has remained in my life and inspired me to continue making music."

"I see the little changes around me -- friends that come and go, loves and losses and the lessons they bring, growing pains that come with each season… telling me to start over. As I take another trip around the sun, I would like to take this time to celebrate WHAT MATTERS MOST — all of you," she said.

Aside from singing, Laurel Asencio also dabbles in acting in theater and films. She was part of the movie "Katips" and played Sisa in the recent musical "Ibarra" starring Piolo Pascual.

Laurel Asencio is set to hold a double music video launch event on August 1, 9 p.m., in Salon De Ning of The Peninsula Manila in Makati.