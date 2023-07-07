Photos from Kyline Alcantara and Vice Ganda's IG stories.

MANILA – Now that “It’s Showtime” is airing on GMA-owned GTV, Kapamilya star Vice Ganda appeared to be building more friendships with some Kapuso stars.

Vice was spotted at a party with GMA-7 stars Kyline Alcantara, Mavy Legaspi, and Ken Chan.

The unkabogable superstar even shared some snaps on Instagram stories. Former ABS-CBN artist Rayver Cruz and his brother Rodjun also shared a table with Vice.

Meanwhile, Alcantara cherished the opportunity to see the “Showtime” host, whom she called an inspiration.

“Sobrang saya ko na nakausap na po kita, Ate @praybeytbenjamin. Thank you for answering all of my questions last night about the industry,” the actress said.

Last Saturday, “It’s Showtime!” made sure that its first day on GTV Channel would not be short of surprises, with Kapuso leading ladies Barbie Forteza and Sanya Lopez joining them in celebrating the transfer.

Singers Mark Bautista and Christian Bautista were also present as part of the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” judges.

In a previous interview, the hosts of "It's Showtime" said they are hoping to see more Kapuso stars guest on the show in the future.

