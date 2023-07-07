MANILA – Celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are starring in a new project together based on a teaser the actress shared on social media.

Andalio recently released some snaps with her boyfriend while dubbing for a film billed as “3 Words.”

The upcoming movie is on top of the couple’s new series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso,” which is the first teleserye collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5.

Included in the cast are KD Estrada, Joseph Marco, Elisse Joson, Alexa Ilacad, and Charlie Dizon.

It will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, with Raymund Ocampo ("Wildflower") as director.

Andalio and Alonte are set to celebrate their seventh anniversary as a couple in November.

In a previous interview on "Magandang Buhay," the couple shared that the pandemic made their relationship stronger.

Alonte also said Andalio is the woman he wants to be with in the future.

The couple recently starred in ABS-CBN's series "Love in 40 Days," which marked Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

