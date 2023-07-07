Kim Bum to hold Manila, Cebu fan meetings in September

South Korean actor Kim Bum. Photo: Instagram/@k.kbeom

MANILA — Kim Bum has a special present for his fans on his birthday!

The South Korean actor announced Friday he would be hosting back-to-back fan meetings in Manila and Cebu in September.

The events are part of Kim’s “Between U and Me” Asia tour, which will kick off in Japan in August, based on social media announcements made by his agency King Kong by Starship.

South Korean actor Kim Bum will hold fan meetings in Manila and Cebu on September 22 and 23, respectively, according to his agency. (📷: @kkbyss_official) | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/flFjceKmai — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 7, 2023

Kim, best known for starring in the hit drama “Boys Over Flowers,” will meet Filipino fans in Manila on September 22 and Cebu on September 23, according to King Kong by Starship.

The announcement for Kim’s tour coincides with the actor’s 34th birthday.

Kim rose to prominence after starring in the 2009 drama “Boys Over Flowers,” the South Korean adaptation of the popular Japanese manga of the same title.

His recent dramas include “Tale of the Nine Tailed,” “Law School” and “Ghost Doctor.”

