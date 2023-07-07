Jessa Zaragoza, Jayda share birthday greeting for Dingdong Avanzado

MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Dingdong Avanzado turned a year older on Friday, July 7.

On Instagram, Jessa Zaragoza uploaded a video of their simple birthday salubong for her husband.

Meanwhile, Avanzado and Zaragoza's only child, singer-actress Jayda, also shared her message for her father's special day as she shared snaps of them together on Instagram.

"Over the years, I’ve realized that you and I are lot more similar than I actually ever thought. From 98% of our taste in food, to my 'surprised' face that brings out your contribution to my genes, to the way we love; all out. Happy birthday dad! Love ya," Jayda wrote.

Avanzado is known for OPM hits like "Basta't Kasama Kita," "Sa Aking Puso" and "Maghihintay Sa 'Yo."

Last Tuesday, Avanzado was introduced as one of the new judges for the latest season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan."

