MANILA -- Actor Zanjoe Marudo is set to star in a new series after the successful "The Broken Marriage Vow," which ended last month.

In a media conference for Star Magic's US concert tour "Beyond The Stars," Marudo said he will start working on the upcoming drama "Dirty Linen" after the US concert tour in August.

"After ng concert ... mag-i-start na po ako ng bagong series after ng 'The Broken Marriage Vow.' Yung 'Dirty Linen.' Abangan niyo po 'yan. Kasama ko po si Ms. Janine Gutierrez at marami po pong iba," Marudo said.

Show producer Dreamscape Entertainment previously announced that Marudo, Gutierrez, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin will lead the cast of “Dirty Linen.”

“Dirty Linen,” which will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay, also stars screen veterans Janice de Belen, Joel Torre, Susan Africa, Tessie Tomas, Nanding Josef, and Soliman Cruz.

Cast members also include Epy Quizon, JC Santos, Christian Bables, Aubrey Miles, CJ Navato, Xyriel Manabat, Raven Rigor, Ana Abad Santos, Rubi-Rubi, and Jennica Garcia.