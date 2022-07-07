Judy Ann Santos demonstrates how to cook her signature tinapa rolls on "Magandang Buhay" last July 4, 2022. Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — It was practicality that made Judy Ann Santos pause from doing new cooking videos for her YouTube channel.

On the Monday episode of "Magandang Buhay," Santos noted that many Filipinos are struggling with price increases and inflation.

"Hindi naman sobrang busy. Ang hirap kasing mag-isip ng mga episodes especially kung ang pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihin ay napakalala," Santos said while cooking her signature and budget-friendly tinapa rolls.

"Ayokong hindi maka-relate ‘yung viewers sa kung anumang lutuin ang gagawin ko kasi parang napaka-unfair naman. Tuma-timing lang din naman ako," she added.

Inflation further quickened to 6.1 percent in June as food and fuel prices continued to rise, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday. This was also the highest inflation rate since October 2018 or almost 4 years.

Santos said she wants her audience to still relate and follow her recipes with the right budget.

"After lang din ako roon sa reality ba. Eventually, gagawa. Gumagawa ako ng episode ng Judy Ann’s Kitchen ‘pag nabuo ko ‘yung sarili ko, ‘yung gusto ko siya, inspired ako kasi outlet ko ang Judy Ann’s Kitchen," Santos said.

"Ayoko siyang tratuhing trabaho. ‘Pag trinato ko siyang trabaho, mawawala na ‘yung genuine authenticity (ng show)," she added.

Santos is currently a guest co-host on the morning show, joining original hosts Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal.

Aside from being an actress, Santos is also known for her culinary skills. In 2016, her very first cookbook “Judy Ann’s Kitchen,” won an award in the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Santos is also considered one of the most popular cooking vloggers in the country. As of writing, her YouTube channel "Judy Ann's Kitchen" has already 1.69 million subscribers.

