MANILA -- Actress-singer Vina Morales is gearing up for US concert tour later this month.

In an Instagram post, Morales uploaded the poster for her shows with American singer-songwriter Jim Brickman dubbed "Your Love."

Brickman is best known for hits like “Valentine” and "The Gift."

"Your Love" will happen on July 29 at Alex Theatre in Glendale California, on July 31 at Scottish Rite Center in San Diego, and on August 6 on Fox Theatre in Redwood City, California.

"See you mga kababayans in the US. Excited to perform for all of you with Mr @therealjimbrickman," Morales wrote on her Instagram post.

Aside from her shows with Brickman, Morales will also have solo shows in the United States, starting on July 9 in Washington.

"Get ready to sing and dance with me," Morales shared in one of her posts.

Morales last starred in the ABS-CBN series "Marry Me, Marry," which ended last January.