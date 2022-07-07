TV5 host KC Montero welcomes convergence with ABS-CBN

KC Montero with wife Stephanie Dods and son Wyatt Cody Miller. Photo from KC Montero/Rosbel Bunag

MANILA -- Host KC Montero welcomes the convergence of erstwhile competing TV networks and platforms in this season of change.

That includes the announced back-to-back airing this month of his noontime show “Lunch Out Loud” and “It’s Showtime” on TV5.

“It’s a sign of the times. We just have to adapt with the political environment that’s been thrust upon us," Montero told ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of the recent launch of the PLDT Home and Google partnership for children. “Why not put together more people for more ideas and better creations, sama-sama!”

The TV5 newscast “Frontline Pilipinas” reported Wednesday that the long-running ABS-CBN noontime program will also be seen on TV5 back-to-back with the Kapatid variety show “Lunch Out Loud.”

ABS-CBN has yet to issue an official statement, as of posting.

Montero, who previously starred in “FPJ’s ang Probinsyano,” hosts “Lunch Out Loud” along with Billy Crawford, Bayani Agbayani and other artists.

Along with other celebrities, Montero is also currently pushing the “Be Internet Awesome” online animation and live action series of PLDT and Google that teaches children the values and fundamentals of internet usage. That includes the posting of right information on social media and ways to deal with cyberbullying.

“\We also welcome this kind of collaboration to keep our children safe online,“ said Montero and his wife Stephanie Dods, who brought along their child, Wyatt Cody Miller.

“It’s Showtime” follows other ABS-CBN titles that are being simulcast on TV5 and Kapamilya platforms.

Since January 2021, the Sunday concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” and the film anthology “FPJ: Da King” have been airing on TV5 in the same time slot as Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live. The entire “Primetime Bida” teleserye block of ABS-CBN followed in March the same year.

Last month, “Idol Philippines” also joined TV5’s weekend programming, with a different airing time from its schedule on ABS-CBN platforms.

The July 31 coronation of the Binibing Pilipinas 2022 pageant, to be hosted by Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves, will also be aired on TV5 and Kapamilya platforms.