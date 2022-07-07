Liza Dino at the celebration of 100 years of cinema at Sine Sandaan at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on September 12, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday clarified that Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairman Liza Diño will remain as the head of the agency in a "holdover capacity" until the papers of her successor get released.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles made the clarification after she earlier said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s Memorandum Circular No. 1 — which vacates the position of all Duterte appointees — covers Diño.

Republic Act. No. 9167 or the law that establishes FDCP, however, states that the agency's head should have "a term of 3 years unless sooner removed by the President."

"Ms. Diño was reappointed by President Duterte and was serving a second term when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. exercised his power to remove the current chair and appoint a new one," said Cruz-Angeles in a statement.

"However, while Mr. Tirso Cruz III's documents are pending, Ms. Diño remains in a holdover capacity," she added.

Diño was reappointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as FDCP chair in March and was supposed to hold the position until 2025.

On Tuesday, Cruz took his oath at Malacañang Palace, replacing Diño as FDCP chairman and chief executive officer.

During the same day, Diño said she was aware of the development but admitted that she haven't received any "official communication" from the Office of the President.