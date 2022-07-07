Lizzo unveils tracklist for upcoming studio album

American singer and rapper Lizzo on Thursday unveiled the tracklist of her upcoming studio album.

In an Instagram post, Lizzo revealed that her new album "Special" will have 12 tracks and will be released on July 15.

Here is the list of songs on her latest album:

The Sign About Damn Time Grrrls 2 Be Loved I Love You Bitch Special Break Up Twice Everybody’s Gay Naked Birthday Girl If You Love Me Coldplay

Last April, Lizzo returned with a new song "About Damn Time," the lead single from "Special."

In 2019, Lizzo led the Grammy nominations with 8 nods and won three awards. Her third studio album "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" won Best Urban Contemporary Album and her song "Truth Hurts" bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance, while "Jerome" won Best Traditional R&B Performance.

She also kicked off the 2020 Grammys with a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, before launching into a rousing medley of her hits.

— with reports from Agence France Presse