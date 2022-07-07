MANILA -- OPM singer Dingdong Avanzado is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, July 7.

Avanzado's wife Jessa Zaragoza and their only child Jayda turned to social media to share their greetings for his special day.

On Instagram, Zaragoza paid tribute to Avanzado for being a good father and a husband.

"Thanks honey for all your love and sacrifices for our family. We are so blessed to have you in our lives. We appreciate you. We are stronger because me and Jayda have you," she wrote.

"I wish you good health and more years being together and loving each other," added Zaragoza, who married Avanzado on March 18, 2001.

Jayda also posted a snap of her and her dad.

"You’ll always be the first man in my heart," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Avanzado is known for OPM hits like "Basta't Kasama Kita," "Sa Aking Puso" and "Maghihintay Sa 'Yo."