MANILA – Kapamilya stars Janine Gutierrez and JC de Vera are set to share the screen as they star in the upcoming Cinemalaya entry “Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin?”

De Vera took to Instagram to share his new project with Gutierrez, which is directed by Real S. Florido and written by Flo Reyes.

The movie will be participating in the Cinemalaya 2022 in August.

Based on the actor’s caption, De Vera and Gutierrez will be playing a deaf couple.

“Deaf couple Miguel and Nat have been struggling to keep their marriage. After a huge fight, Miguel leaves his wife alone in Manila and decides to live in Baler with their kids,” the synopsis stated.

But as Miguel (De Vera) begins his new life, he will find himself reminiscing about his marriage with Nat (Gutierrez), making him realize his shortcomings as a husband to a younger deaf woman.

Divine Aucina, Sheenly Gener, RJ Agustin, Sunshine Teodoro, Pryle Gura, Dess Verzosa, Althea Ruedas, Luke Simon Corneal, Jamil Carvajal, Disney Aguila, and Lotlot De Leon are also part of the cast.