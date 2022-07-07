Vice Ganda was beaming with joy as he shared the stage with his partner Ion Perez during one of his shows in California over the weekend.

As seen in the Instagram page of US-based photographer Sky Sia, Perez went up on stage to give Vice Ganda a kiss on the lips before waving to the huge crowd.

The couple exchanged vows in a commitment ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021, which they belatedly revealed on February 13.

The two previously revealed they were engaged as early as February 21, 2020, and that Perez had originally planned to propose on “It’s Showtime” but was not allowed to.

They also shared plans of holding a symbolic wedding ceremony in the Philippines, to gather their family, close friends, and colleagues.

Vice first confirmed his relationship with Perez in October 2019 after a "Magpasikat" performance on "It's Showtime.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment.

Meanwhile, aside from Perez, Vice Ganda’s guest performers at his California concerts were singer Darren Espanto and the comedy duo of MC and Lassy. They will also join the “It’s Showtime” host at his shows in Seattle, Washington on July 8 and Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 10.

After the US tour, Vice Ganda will bring his concert next to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in August.