Ice Seguerra pays tribute to Liza Dino as she leaves FDCP

Ice Seguerra and Liza Dino. Photo from Seguerra's Instagram page

MANILA – Ice Seguerra turned to social media to pay tribute to his wife Liza Dino, as she steps down as chairman of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) following Tirso Cruz III’s appointment.

On Facebook, Seguerra noted that no matter how much one prepares for the future, there are things that are bound to happen that are meant to change the course of your life.

“We're still processing things because we just found out through social media about Liza being replaced as FDCP chair. Though her term is still good for another 3 years, we respect the decision of the President,” he said.

As someone who has been in the sidelines as his wife’s cheerleader, shock absorber, assistant, and over-all supporter, Sugerra said he has witnessed many ups and downs during Dino’s term as chairperson.

“Pumasok si Liza sa trabaho na 'to na halos walang naniniwala sa kakayanan niyang mamuno,” he said.

Despite this, Seguerra said Dino used that to fan her passion to serve.

“Inalam niya lahat ng pwedeng malaman sa industriya natin, from cultivating an idea and developing it into a story, archiving, and everything in between. She went to different regions to empower our filmmakers dahil ang kwento ng Pilipinas ay hindi dapat manggaling lang sa Metro Manila,” he said.

“She democratized access to development programs, grants, financial support para masiguradong hindi lamang iilan ang makikinabang. Partnered with different international festivals to make sure we always have a platform to showcase the works of our amazing filmmakers. Ayuda sa pandemya, vaccinations para sa industriya,” he added.

But for Seguerra, the most importance legacy his wife is leaving behind is how she advocated for the rights and protection of audiovisual workers.

Now that Dino’s tenure is over, Seguerra said: “Marami nang nagawa but marami pang kailangan gawin.”

“Though Liza's term has come to an end, I have full trust in the capacity of the FDCP staff to continue all the programs that my wife has envisioned for all of us.”

He then congratulated Cruz for his appointment, assuring him that he will be working with dedicated, passionate and hardworking people in the government.

“They will help you achieve your goals and dreams for the film industry. Please take good care of them,” he said.

To end his post, Seguerra thanked everyone who helped Dino when she was still the FDCP chair.

He also wrote a message for Dino, saying she set the bar for what a government servant should be.

“Though it has caused us a lot of fights, pain, and tremendous sacrifices, seeing all the love and respect they have for you is all worth it. Thank you for being so selfless, to a fault. For giving your heart, soul, and life for the past 6 years.”

“Thank you for your service, Liza. You are irreplaceable. Here's to new beginnings, my Love!”